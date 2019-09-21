As Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $4.08 Million; Mig Capital Holding In Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Was Lifted

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80 million, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 660,077 shares traded or 68.25% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 64.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 194,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 108,401 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 302,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 385,663 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems proposes $350M senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advanced Drainage buys Infiltrator Water Technologies in $1B deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems Acquires Infiltrator Water For Septic Treatment Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $96.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Moreover, First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 134,328 are owned by Fil. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp accumulated 5.42 million shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd, New York-based fund reported 745,942 shares. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 770,738 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 24,601 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 1.23M shares. Hrt Financial Lc, New York-based fund reported 10,592 shares. Cooper Creek Mgmt Lc accumulated 30,962 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 46,736 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 19,610 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited invested in 5,103 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 165 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Orion Engineered Carbons to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons’ (OEC) CEO Corning Painter on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Investing In Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons Director and Senior Managers Buying Shares of the Company – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 95,962 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $22.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 142,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OEC’s profit will be $28.67 million for 8.82 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.62% negative EPS growth.