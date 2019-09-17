As Orion Energy Sys Com (OESX) Market Valuation Rose, Penbrook Management Lowered Its Stake by $627,800; Veritas Investment Management Llp Trimmed Visa (V) Holding by $558,140 as Market Value Rose

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 65.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $298,000, down from 4,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $177.11. About 1.60M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com (OESX) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 313,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 97.55% . The institutional investor held 361,850 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 675,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 28,617 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 213.66% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX); 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 29,975 shares to 494,642 shares, valued at $85.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.96 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $52,753 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider Altschaefl Michael W bought $28,659.

