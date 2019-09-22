As O’reilly (ORLY) Shares Rose, Holder Chemung Canal Trust Company Lowered Holding by $2.08 Million; Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV) Share Value Rose While Sandler Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $757,944

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in O’reilly (ORLY) by 63.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 5,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 3,302 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 8,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in O’reilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $8.93 during the last trading session, reaching $398.86. About 1.29M shares traded or 122.60% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 11,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94 million, down from 161,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.39. About 2.45 million shares traded or 137.22% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; NO TERMS; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Tru Co holds 0.01% or 219 shares. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 10,269 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 157,800 shares. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Inv Management has 1.47% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 20,959 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 865 shares. Bbt Ltd invested in 0.38% or 881 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 12,362 shares stake. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.76% stake. 20 were accumulated by Fil Limited. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,894 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 2,418 shares. 52,000 were reported by Friess Associate Limited Co. Avenir Corp accumulated 74,548 shares or 2.87% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 26,906 shares. Fort LP has 0.1% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,372 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 31,929 shares to 46,917 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73 million for 20.86 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.04M for 20.06 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

