As O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stock Value Rose, Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Its Stake by $1.56 Million; Starboard Value LP Has Raised Position in Symantec (SYMC) by $252.98 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 4,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 153,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.59 million, up from 149,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $399.73. About 407,007 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 15.52 million shares traded or 63.59% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate reported 0.01% stake. Amer Cap Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Shelton Cap Management owns 2,998 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nomura Incorporated invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Smithfield Trust Company stated it has 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Congress Asset Ma has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 55,784 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 4,582 shares. Cambridge Trust Company holds 0.84% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 36,063 shares. Eqis stated it has 559 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc invested in 0.39% or 408,288 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Ameriprise Fin reported 0.07% stake. Speece Thorson Capital Gp Inc Inc owns 30,292 shares. D E Shaw And Comm accumulated 261,634 shares.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “O’Reilly (ORLY) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Acquire Mayasa Auto Parts Headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oâ€™Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 45,500 shares to 728,550 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES) by 785,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 988,375 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : SYMC, AKRX, DISCA, ANGI, LYFT, GLRE – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Symantec Stock Popped 11.5% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Broadcom’s Rumored $15-Billion Acquisition Of Symantec Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Open Letter To CEO Of Symantec: Please Don’t Sell Out LifeLock To Private Equity; Also, Looking Into Next Week – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 91,193 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 238,476 shares. 23,671 were accumulated by Creative Planning. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Inc has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 1.07 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.01% or 1.47 million shares. Pinnacle Assocs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 872,486 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 423 shares. 449,800 were reported by Petrus Tru Co Lta. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 4,500 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 25,245 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.56% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).