As O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stock Price Rose, Swarthmore Group Upped by $8.03 Million Its Stake; Bard Associates Has Cut Its Position in Willdan Group (WLDN) as Stock Value Declined

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $425.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 17,548 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN

Swarthmore Group Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 988.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 23,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.85M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $392.58. About 166,160 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust reported 40,983 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0.04% or 440,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 844 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 409,324 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 170,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Mirae Asset Glob Invs has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 103,815 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Sterling Ltd Liability Co holds 38,807 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,159 shares. Illinois-based Bard Associates Incorporated has invested 3.79% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 472,533 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 56,692 shares stake. Eagle Asset reported 0.06% stake.

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.70M for 15.90 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

