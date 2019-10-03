As O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shares Rose, Swarthmore Group Has Increased by $8.03 Million Its Stake; S Muoio & Company Holding in Centurylink (CTL) Decreased by $5.50 Million

Swarthmore Group Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 988.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 23,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.85M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $10.23 during the last trading session, reaching $390.44. About 441,874 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 80.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 120,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 620,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 12.65 million shares traded or 7.60% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.06M for 9.01 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was made by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock. 15,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 177,968 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Oppenheimer has invested 0.11% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.36 million shares. 970 were accumulated by Clean Yield Group. Nordea Mngmt Ab accumulated 53,346 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications owns 88,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0.08% or 98,201 shares. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 393 shares. 3.58M are held by Bridgeway Capital Management. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 3.17 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 111,734 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Federated Pa accumulated 253,200 shares. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 11,458 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Investment Co Limited Liability Com invested in 3,598 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Iberiabank Corp invested in 0.03% or 614 shares. Mar Vista Ptnrs Llc reported 1.52% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). North Amer Corp reported 0.04% stake. Seatown Holding Pte holds 0.54% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 8,000 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 137,772 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 270,077 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.07% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Peapack Gladstone Financial invested in 690 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.32% or 28,358 shares in its portfolio. Pension Ser owns 111,202 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 17,044 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 322 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 10,294 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 2.36% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 20,000 shares.