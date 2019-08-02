As O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Market Value Rose, Barometer Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $3.81 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Birinyi Associates Has Lifted Stake by $1.48 Million

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 754.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 9,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 11,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $369.93. About 631,549 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 79.48% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 2,481 shares. Brown Advisory owns 3,398 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability owns 450 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 0.06% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.06% or 6,657 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 222,327 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.27% or 17,459 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Atria Investments reported 0.1% stake. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc has 0.05% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 3 shares. 78,047 were reported by Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Insurance Etf (KIE) by 70,800 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 23,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,373 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES).

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PXD, ORLY, CACI – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, EBAY – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWP, ORLY, HLT, APH: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $35.51 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $563,880 was made by BURCHFIELD JAY D on Wednesday, February 13. HENSLEE GREGORY L sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72 million. $14.88 million worth of stock was sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Tuesday, February 12. $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by SHAW JEFF M on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,250 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,918 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).