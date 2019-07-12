As Oreilly Automotive (ORLY) Market Value Declined, Scout Investments Has Lifted Position by $11.31 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Rose While Union Bankshares Has Upped Holding by $457,160

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 336,461 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Oreilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 29,162 shares as the company's stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.25 million, up from 74,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Oreilly Automotive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $397.8. About 26,508 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 223 shares to 1,972 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,018 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 72,513 shares to 767,504 shares, valued at $26.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,538 shares, and cut its stake in Tokyo Electron Ltd (TOELY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.