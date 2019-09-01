As O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Van Eck Associates Trimmed by $1.39 Million Its Stake; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Value Rose While Tremblant Capital Group Has Upped by $1.42 Million Its Holding

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 3,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 6,963 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 10,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $383.76. About 307,025 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Capital Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1.91M were accumulated by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Bluemountain Capital Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5,455 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.25% or 337,000 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Smith Salley And Associate owns 10,963 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0.25% or 15,153 shares in its portfolio. 99,136 are owned by Profund Advisors Lc. Moreover, London Of Virginia has 0.02% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Strategic Advsr Limited reported 9,056 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Com Pa owns 221,953 shares. Co Savings Bank holds 0.67% or 1.13M shares. Arvest National Bank & Trust Division stated it has 0.94% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Call) by 2.11M shares to 264,500 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 80,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,652 shares, and cut its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 72,409 shares to 595,754 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 20,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Brp Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.