As O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Market Valuation Rose, Barr E S & Co Has Lowered Its Holding; Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Stake by $185.48 Million as Share Price Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66M, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $133.25. About 6,805 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 2,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 14,188 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 16,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $371.21. About 14,272 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26M for 19.33 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

