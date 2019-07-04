As O’reilly Automotive New Com (ORLY) Market Value Declined, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed by $478,792 Its Stake; Karpus Management Holds Stake in Dtf Tax (DTF)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (ORLY) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 7,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $386.22. About 434,612 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.61 million market cap company. It closed at $13.92 lastly. It is down 5.97% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY) by 147,494 shares to 573,759 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dws Municipal Income Trust by 329,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 977,119 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Eq Inc Fd (EOI).

More notable recent DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corporacion America Airports – Invest But Be Aware Of The Unknowns – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Royal Bank Of Scotland: Avoid This Mess – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avon: Last Puffs From This Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bausch Health: Now Offense – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bausch Health Care: A Dog Or A Diamond In The Rough? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dakota Wealth invested in 0.23% or 19,236 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has 11,329 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1607 Llc owns 250,857 shares. Saba Mgmt LP has 0.15% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). City Of London Investment Management Limited owns 29,151 shares. Moreover, Fiera has 0.01% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 254,435 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 26,671 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Bulldog Invsts Llc invested 0.81% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% or 42,582 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 65,487 shares. Karpus Mgmt reported 0.16% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 380 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 16,990 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.09% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 87,558 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Torray Limited Liability Company stated it has 47,002 shares. Dillon And Assoc has 10,697 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Provise Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Fund Mgmt Sa has 2,541 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 799 are owned by Bb&T Corp. Wesbanco Bancshares, West Virginia-based fund reported 7,889 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 80,626 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 17,700 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Pullback in Oâ€™Reilly Automotive Stock Is an Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for February 6, 2019 : MET, PRU, NXPI, ORLY, FLT, BAP, CMG, FTNT, CINF, LNC, NOV, TRMB – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PXD, ORLY, CACI – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oâ€™Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,239 shares to 60,210 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).