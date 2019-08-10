As O’reilly Automotive New Co (ORLY) Valuation Rose, Holder Tributary Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Farmstead Capital Management Has Lifted Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $6.80 Million as Stock Rose

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 2.22 million shares traded or 15.54% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Co (ORLY) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 7,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 7,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $378.31. About 514,458 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Inc One Trading Lp reported 43,768 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 6.09M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Nomura stated it has 73,049 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 67,461 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited stated it has 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 728,800 shares. Loews reported 0.01% stake. Scholtz & Llc owns 5,787 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 365 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 90,017 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of owns 414 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource Inc has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 88,429 were reported by Osborne Prns Capital Mgmt Ltd.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 32,728 shares to 259,112 shares, valued at $21.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 66,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.45 million activity. BURCHFIELD JAY D also sold $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Wednesday, February 13. 40,000 shares valued at $14.88 million were sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36M. HENSLEE GREGORY L had sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72 million.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $376.02M for 19.70 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.