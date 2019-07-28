As Orbotech LTD (ORBK) Stock Value Were Volatile, Tig Advisors Boosted Position by $82.75 Million; As Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stock Value Declined, Clark Estates Boosted Holding

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 1.52M shares traded or 116.35% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware: Rev Guidance 3-Points Below Low End of Prior Range; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY)

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 90,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Pcl owns 598,800 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 0.21% or 459,478 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 42,911 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0% or 25 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 63,353 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort LP owns 8,793 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co owns 0.05% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 291,837 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Moody National Bank & Trust Division owns 0.02% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 29,694 shares. 1.11M are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 104,039 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 13,173 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Clark Estates Incorporated holds 116,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $376,901 activity. 3,500 shares were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III, worth $95,620 on Friday, February 1. $99,622 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) was bought by GOINGS E V on Friday, February 8. SZOSTAK M ANNE bought 3,000 shares worth $81,815.