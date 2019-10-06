As Orbcomm (ORBC) Share Price Declined, Marathon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $752,213; Total S A (TOT) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Increased Position by $3.66 Million as Shares Declined

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) by 51.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 107,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 102,318 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741,000, down from 209,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Orbcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.625. About 460,451 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 38.45% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – ROBERT COSTANTINI HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 Orbcomm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM and Maerospace Extend AIS Contract with Government of Canada; 02/05/2018 – ORBCOMM Names Aly Bonilla as Vice President of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM & MAEROSPACE EXTEND AIS CONTRACT WITH CANADA GOVERNMENT; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM’S CFO COSTANTINI RESIGNED EFFECTIVE MAY 17; 27/03/2018 – ORBCOMM Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 66,483 shares as the company's stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 924,635 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.59M, up from 858,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 6.32M shares traded or 178.30% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold ORBC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 4.54% more from 54.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 500 are held by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corp. Blackrock owns 0% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 5.64M shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc stated it has 54,341 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co reported 541,015 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Earnest Ltd Company owns 4,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 620,411 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 435,548 shares. Penn Mgmt owns 0.22% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 300,861 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Marathon Cap holds 0.3% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) or 102,318 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% or 24,765 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 114,565 shares. 495,216 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Credit Suisse Ag owns 70,237 shares.

Analysts await ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ORBCOMM Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Since September 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $78,705 activity.

More notable recent ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "ORBCOMM and Kordia Extend AIS Contract With Australian Maritime Safety Authority – GlobeNewswire" published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Orbcomm (ORBC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance" on July 31, 2019.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 143,810 shares to 89,719 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 12,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,550 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).