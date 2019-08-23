As Orange (ORAN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Upped Its Holding; Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Holder Tealwood Asset Management Has Upped Position

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 12,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 131,556 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 118,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 244,224 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH)

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 100,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.09% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 288,294 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 14.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google partners with telecoms giant Orange to invest in start-ups – CNBC; 05/03/2018 – ORANGE HUGUES FOULON NAMED EXEC DIRECTOR FOR CYBERSECURITY; 24/05/2018 – OMEROS CORP – LUPIN ACKNOWLEDGED & CONFIRMED VALIDITY OF EACH OF PATENTS LISTED IN ORANGE BOOK FOR OMIDRIA; 06/03/2018 – Consilio Achieves Relativity Orange-Level Best in Service Designation for European Data Center; 05/04/2018 – ORANGE EGYPT FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS – LOAN TO BE USED TO CONTINUE FUNDING OF REQUIRED CAPITAL EXPANDSION; 17/05/2018 – ELISA SELLS MAJORITY OF SULAKE TO ORANGE GAMES; 27/03/2018 – ORANGE TO LAUNCH MOBILE-MONEY SYSTEMS IN MADAGASCAR, MALI; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 19/03/2018 – Majority of French back selling state assets in Renault, Orange, PSA – poll; 13/04/2018 – Orange Is the New Green for Argentina in Customs Stamp Fiasco

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Lc invested in 26,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). 36,931 were reported by State Teachers Retirement Sys. James Rech holds 33,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 79,300 were accumulated by Spark Inv Ltd. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers accumulated 51,270 shares. Continental Lc owns 52,052 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 150,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division reported 204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 185,111 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 4,436 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv invested in 21,472 shares. Walthausen And Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Moreover, Oaktree Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 2.79% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 5.68M shares.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National MI Now Integrated with Blue Sage – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National MI Announces Pricing of Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “National MI Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2018. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National MI Integrates with LendingPad LOS Nasdaq:NMIH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

More notable recent Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2018. More interesting news about Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield International Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reuters: Orange Bank CEO to resign – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.