As Orange (ORAN) Share Price Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Upped by $1.61 Million Its Stake; As Ii Vi (IIVI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed by $658,193 Its Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 375,438 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 100,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 2.53 million shares traded or 453.95% up from the average. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 15.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 05/03/2018 – Orange Shuffles, Expands Its Executive Committee; 27/03/2018 – ORANGE TO LAUNCH MOBILE-MONEY SYSTEMS IN MADAGASCAR, MALI; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises East Orange, NJ BAN And Note Rtg To ‘SP-1+’; 20/03/2018 – Orange: Contract Is For Global SD-WAN Infrastructure; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 18/04/2018 – TRANS HEX GROUP LTD – PROPOSED DISPOSAL BY TRANS HEX OF ITS LOWER ORANGE RIVER OPERATIONS AND WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Orange Seeking Partnerships Rather Than Acquisitions in Africa; 11/04/2018 – CERT NZ Chooses Orange Business Services to Enhance Cyberdefense

More notable recent Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “5 Companies Paying High Yields – GuruFocus.com” on July 05, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “LivePerson, Inc.: Excellent Momentum and Strong Guidance for 2019 & 2020 – Profit Confidential” published on February 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 3 Best International Telecom Stocks to Buy in 2017 – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2017. More interesting news about Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diversification The Name Of The Game For Orange – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Orange SA (ORAN) CEO StÃ©phane Richard on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $416,495 activity. 2,317 II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares with value of $77,001 were sold by Wagner David G.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd by 299,099 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $15.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 1.68M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Cap Incorporated invested 0.19% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Paragon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 32 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 0.02% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 15,176 shares. Cap Fund reported 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 32,961 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0% or 7,100 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 46,000 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 178,000 were reported by Zweig. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Nordea Invest Mgmt stated it has 118,369 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 23,602 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Glenmede Communication Na holds 0% or 191 shares in its portfolio.