As Orange (ORAN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Amg National Trust Bank Upped Stake; Newtyn Management Upped Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Holding by $5.87 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 2606.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 325,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 338,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 12,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $648.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 125,445 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 29.57% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 22,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 188,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 167,536 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 15.46% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 21/03/2018 – Mass Governor: Press Release Governor Baker Nominates Joella E. Fortier as Clerk Magistrate of Orange District Court; 29/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium confirms its interest in an industrial partnership with Nethys and Brutélé; 08/03/2018 – TF1 IS SAID TO HAVE NEW DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT W/ ORANGE: FIGARO; 24/05/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM & MEDIALAAN SIGN A FULL MVNO PACT; 18/04/2018 – Orange’s entry into digital banking forces old guard to react; 05/04/2018 – ORANGE EGYPT FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAYS LOAN WILL ALSO BE USED IN REFINANCING OF EXISTING SYNDICATED LOAN OF EGP 4.3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 04/05/2018 – Orange Belgium : Orange first to launch end-to-end mobile IoT services, paving the way for Belgium’s IoT (r)evolution; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Orange Wtr, Swr Auth, NC Rev Bond Rtg To ‘AAA’; 16/05/2018 – ORANGE, FREE MULL SHARING PART OF MOBILE NETWORKS: BFM BUSINESS

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 318,828 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,335 shares, and cut its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,110 were reported by Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Llc. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 404,000 are owned by Matthew 25 Mgmt Corp. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Prudential Inc owns 662,265 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Sterling Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 43,481 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Co Ny reported 1.17% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Company invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 44,111 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 8,571 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc accumulated 345,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated, California-based fund reported 14,017 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 90,027 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 19,415 shares.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 106,530 shares to 25,765 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci (EZU) by 124,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 698,013 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).