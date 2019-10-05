As Oraclecorp (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake; Harbert Fund Advisors Position in Marchex (MCHX) Has Decreased by $1.46 Million as Stock Value Declined

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 35,723 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Oraclecorp (ORCL) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 39,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 592,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.77 million, down from 632,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Oraclecorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52 million shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Ene (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 6,000 shares to 55,805 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essexpropertytru (NYSE:ESS) by 1,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Management invested in 0.07% or 13,852 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Incorporated Ca invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Merian Investors (Uk) invested in 1.04 million shares or 0.6% of the stock. Advisors Ok has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 89,654 shares. Sun Life owns 15,045 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Court Place Lc accumulated 95,447 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Jcic Asset accumulated 0.02% or 835 shares. Capital Investment Of America reported 2.54% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mufg Americas Corp invested 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hedeker Wealth Llc reported 50,599 shares. Wade G W And holds 11,799 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 374,380 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 8,277 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owns 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,311 shares.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.75 million activity.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $68.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perceptron Inc (NASDAQ:PRCP) by 482,991 shares to 987,091 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 14,345 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,700 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 83,253 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 8,856 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,523 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.46 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 625,230 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 286,065 are owned by Ajo L P. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 3,059 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 57,701 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.5% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 228,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

