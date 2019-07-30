As Oracle Systems (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Holder Boston Family Office Has Lowered Position; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Increased Holding by $6.96 Million

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 19,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,790 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 77,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 5.40 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 94,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.01M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $96.65. About 6.56 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fiduciary Management Wi has 1.92% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 83,608 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.4% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 129,781 shares. Associated Banc owns 17,195 shares. Jensen Mgmt invested 4.79% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stralem Incorporated holds 3.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 133,030 shares. Guyasuta Advsr holds 1.35% or 226,352 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Telemus Cap Lc has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bowen Hanes & owns 12,390 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,410 shares. Orca Mngmt Llc holds 7,718 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 44,382 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corp. 2.66 million are owned by Mar Vista Investment Partners Ltd Liability Co.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,764 shares to 141,163 shares, valued at $23.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (XBI).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 35,896 shares to 86,583 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Put) by 129,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,900 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:DUK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $31.99 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.