As Oracle (Put) (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increased Stake by $1.86 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Bainco International Investors Has Raised by $522,170 Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (ORCL) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.45M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 2.21 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,970 shares to 9,433 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,465 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 18,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 146,840 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 0.77% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.07M shares. Sol Mgmt Comm accumulated 23,551 shares. Inv House holds 0.58% or 52,934 shares. Bb&T owns 229,346 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Redwood Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.69% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 99,000 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,225 shares. Bancshares Of Stockton accumulated 28,542 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Co owns 30,569 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Field Main Bancorp reported 19,691 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 65,081 shares. Weitz Investment Mgmt holds 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 242,000 shares. 3.05 million were reported by Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Fincl Architects reported 2,611 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Invest accumulated 8,097 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability invested in 8,296 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Eaton Vance accumulated 0.43% or 3.48M shares. Addison Capital Co holds 2.12% or 51,942 shares. Bowen Hanes And Communications holds 0.03% or 12,390 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Capital Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 38,854 shares. Sigma Planning holds 22,615 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Trust Investment Advsr holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18,405 shares. Private Advisor Gru invested in 83,263 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Numerixs Technology has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 16,485 were reported by Ifrah Fincl. Utah Retirement Systems has 455,947 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.33% or 48,816 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 11,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 25,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA).