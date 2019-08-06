As Oracle (Put) (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Boosted by $1.86 Million Its Holding; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Position Maintained by Tradition Capital Management Llc

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 7,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 33,385 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 25,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 377,406 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (ORCL) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.46 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,199 shares to 51,264 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,333 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Ads (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street has 0.04% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 715 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,071 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 723,618 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 3.83M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.22% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Parkside Retail Bank & Tru holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 29,266 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Lc holds 29,148 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.13% or 29,423 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Hodges Mgmt reported 60,909 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated reported 0.7% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.46% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 121,824 shares. Acg Wealth owns 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,488 shares. Independent Investors reported 58,200 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 1.42% or 1.19 million shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 30,500 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 1.85 million shares. Telemus Lc invested in 29,780 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 0.69% or 55,542 shares in its portfolio. 9.54M were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Limited Liability Company. Rockland Company owns 8,053 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Argyle Mngmt has invested 1.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Somerville Kurt F invested in 29,417 shares. Blb&B Advisors invested in 0.04% or 7,105 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.19% or 15,014 shares. The Korea-based Korea Inv Corp has invested 0.39% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).