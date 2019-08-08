As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lifted by $31.46 Million Its Position; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 721,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.73 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 5.72 million shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 81.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 593,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.13M, up from 730,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 15.50M shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.51B for 6.61 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity. West W Gilbert also sold $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,091 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley. Ionic Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 500 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 20,866 shares. National Asset Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Mirae Asset Glob Invests invested in 51,140 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 61,075 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 4,650 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.43 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cibc World, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 65,006 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated reported 698,530 shares. Natl Pension owns 23,167 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Btc Mngmt Inc accumulated 44,994 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.15% or 211,106 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Delta makes changes to checked bags policy, uniforms in hopes of benefiting customers – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Southwest Airlines Destination 225 joins Delta, JetBlue aim at new pilots – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s 4 Airline Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Powell’s Time: Fed Chair Set To Testify As Investors Await Big Bank Earnings Next Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advsr Limited has 4,251 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Maryland Capital has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0.22% or 426,590 shares in its portfolio. Arga Investment LP reported 31,125 shares stake. First Commonwealth Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,139 shares. Assetmark holds 0.01% or 25,022 shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has 1.72% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). United Asset Strategies invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Burney invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lee Danner Bass has 54,383 shares. Hemenway Ltd owns 11,351 shares. Naples Limited Liability Com reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Essex Fincl Serv holds 8,806 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Indiana-based Goelzer Inv Management has invested 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 3.76M shares or 0.39% of the stock.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 149,800 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $355.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 322,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,788 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).