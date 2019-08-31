As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Its Stake by $49.01 Million; Avenir Holding in Markel (MKL) Has Boosted by $876,480 as Stock Value Rose

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 924,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.50 million, down from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 68,473 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.22M, up from 67,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.08. About 24,927 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. Connell K Bruce bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Thursday, March 7.

