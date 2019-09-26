As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Private Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $482,104; Heartland Express (HTLD) Holding Upped by Dean Investment Associates Llc

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 23,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 250,395 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 226,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 44,080 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 8,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 24,602 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 33,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.05. About 7.02 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP)

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $714.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 674 shares to 5,217 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWF) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVV).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Oracle Cloud the Right Accessory to Support Kendra Scott’s Growth – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why This Analyst Is Still on the Sidelines About Oracle – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle Has Huge Upside If It Can Improve On Its Existing Businesses – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Asset Management Inc has 2.3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 446,700 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Highland Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 56,043 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.24% or 10.26M shares. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 107,071 shares. Endowment Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,670 shares. Stillwater Invest Management holds 0.27% or 11,458 shares in its portfolio. Korea stated it has 1.66M shares. Sumitomo Life stated it has 82,502 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 12,166 are owned by First Foundation Advsrs. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 73,694 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 21,697 shares. Ami Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Primecap Ca invested in 0.36% or 8.64M shares. Grand Jean Cap Management Inc holds 7,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Heartland Express Acquires Interstate Distributor Co. Nasdaq:HTLD – GlobeNewswire” on July 06, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Heartland Express on watch after BAML cut – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2016. More interesting news about Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 24,875 shares to 138,045 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 24,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,485 shares, and cut its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold HTLD shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 45.22 million shares or 1.73% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 3,435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,891 were reported by Price T Rowe Md. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc has invested 0.01% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 97,907 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 3.21M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 70,719 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 18,547 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,695 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 134,805 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Meeder Asset Management holds 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) or 616 shares. 30,070 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 16,285 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 25 shares.