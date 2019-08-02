As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Holder First Eagle Investment Management Decreased Holding by $202.34 Million; As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Valuation Declined, Honeywell International Trimmed Position by $2.06 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 3.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 32.24 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73B, down from 36.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 7.23 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 65.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 23,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 35,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.11. About 279,531 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.57M for 11.58 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SL Green Announces Sale of 521 Fifth Avenue for $381 Million – Business Wire” on March 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about SL Green Realty Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Office REITs to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqty Resdntl (NYSE:EQR) by 7,880 shares to 118,584 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 423 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America, a New York-based fund reported 75,249 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Bokf Na owns 4,284 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 0.03% or 575,460 shares. 36,376 are held by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Anson Funds Mngmt Lp has 10,536 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia accumulated 15,932 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 117,873 shares or 0.03% of the stock. L S Advisors Inc reported 25,912 shares stake. Nordea Investment invested in 0% or 5,246 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 52,298 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Company holds 0.17% or 186,307 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.08% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 6.40 million shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Company has invested 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $230,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Greenleaf Tru owns 39,985 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.52% or 29,624 shares. 513,781 are owned by Country Bank & Trust. Jacobs And Company Ca reported 22,512 shares. 69,091 are owned by Tuttle Tactical. Confluence Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 597,636 shares. 145,346 were accumulated by Jones Financial Cos Lllp. Pzena Limited owns 8.61 million shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Mar Vista Inv Prtnrs Llc owns 2.66 million shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 157,122 shares. 3.59M are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. L And S Advsr owns 23,054 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.78% or 80,000 shares. 117,379 are owned by Greenwood Gearhart.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.27 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.