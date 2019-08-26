As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; Pfizer (PFE) Holding Held by Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 44.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 9,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 16,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 2.72 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 675.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 137,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 158,165 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 20,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 6.14M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 11/05/2018 – Global Thyroid Cancer Market Spotlight 2018 – Pfizer Has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.12 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,869 shares to 41,869 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,302 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 40,612 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 500 were reported by Mercer Capital Advisers. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 11,500 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking stated it has 2.26M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Causeway Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 5.54M shares. Epoch Prtn Inc has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Auxier Asset accumulated 117,462 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% or 82,613 shares. Stifel Finance holds 0.19% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins has 1.62 million shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Pzena Investment Ltd accumulated 8.61M shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd reported 0.05% stake. St Johns Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stonebridge Capital Mngmt accumulated 168,686 shares or 3.31% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo invested in 514,793 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Liberty Capital Mngmt has 9,597 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 82,604 shares. Sigma Counselors Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 16,678 shares. Massachusetts-based Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fincl Corporation holds 71,526 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Commerce holds 0.51% or 312,327 shares in its portfolio. Mcgowan Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 5,316 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.95% or 7.74 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 1.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 31,738 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 0.77% or 64,115 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Management Nv has 0.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Com stated it has 13,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 23,867 shares to 11,458 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 8,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,504 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).