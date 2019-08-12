As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Holder Bloombergsen Has Increased Its Holding; Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Cut Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake as Share Value Declined

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 46,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.87M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 8.47M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 2.32M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA-FY18 SERVICE REV IMPACTED BY REDUCTION IN INTERCONNECT USAGE CHARGE, INTERNATIONAL TERMINATION CHARGE, SUPPRESSED PRICING IN INDUSTRY; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO…; 08/05/2018 – TELESTE OYJ – TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA NAMES BALESH SHARMA CEO, AKSHAYA MOONDRA CFO; 15/05/2018 – New Vodafone CEO Needs `Safe Pair of Hands’ for Deals, Rivalry; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH EGYPT TO INVEST IN FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND ESL ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,789 shares to 4,939 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 60,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone: Timely Dividend Cut Brings Valuations To Attractively Low Levels – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What a 40% Dividend Cut Means for Vodafone – Motley Fool” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley sees better second half for Europe telecom – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Vodafone Group is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (VOD) – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DSS Adds Samson Lee and JosÃ© Escudero to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.