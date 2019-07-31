As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $7.77 Million; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Northwest Investment Counselors Cut Stake by $343,899

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 68,223 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.94 million, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 3.19M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 27 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 565 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Mastrapasqua Asset owns 7,929 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 10,855 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 219,106 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4,128 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 610,808 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Regions holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp holds 18,516 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment holds 800 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 6,109 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 136,018 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 25,329 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $6.27 million activity. $1.18 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot on Monday, February 11. Leonard Michael S also sold $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Friday, February 8. $2.32M worth of stock was sold by Scadina Mark R on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial: Loan Book Performing As Expected – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What To Do About Fraudulent Transactions On Your Online Bank Account – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 08, 2019 – Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) President and CEO William J Lansing Sold $5.3 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 13,570 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $105.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD) by 87,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 3,429 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt holds 0.45% or 169,920 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 1.57 million shares. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Baystate Wealth Management stated it has 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lau holds 17,917 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Accredited Investors holds 0.21% or 19,025 shares in its portfolio. Stanley accumulated 22,126 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Wms Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,745 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 183,915 shares. Northstar Asset holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,167 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 1.25% stake. 55,016 were reported by Quadrant Ltd Liability Co. Ariel Invs Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Trustmark State Bank Tru Department owns 0.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 24,966 shares.