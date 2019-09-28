As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Highlander Capital Management Trimmed Position by $796,800; Nelnet (NNI) Holder Tegean Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.48 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NNI) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 79,707 shares traded or 1.37% up from the average. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-4; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-1; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Actions on Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2007-2; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2012-1; 08/05/2018 – NELNET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.36 (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Actions on Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2005-1

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shayne Com Lc has invested 0.81% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.42% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4.67M shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% or 11,427 shares. The New York-based Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Asset One Ltd reported 1.42M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Covington Inv Incorporated has 1.96% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 105,653 shares. 4,895 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation. Gamble Jones Counsel has 21,853 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 64,953 were accumulated by Portland Counsel. Welch Gru Limited Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thomasville Bank & Trust invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 155,782 are owned by North Star Asset Mgmt. Jnba Fincl Advsrs has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,833 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 16,370 shares stake.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 11,625 shares to 42,255 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

