As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Cambridge Advisors Cut Stake by $1.06 Million; Tealwood Asset Management Position in Cooper Cos (COO) Has Lowered by $1.00 Million

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 65.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 18,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 10,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $578,000, down from 29,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 9,658 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 12,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $301.51. About 381,934 shares traded or 29.46% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03 million and $302.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 4,411 shares to 117,819 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.11M for 23.19 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

