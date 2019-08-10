As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Broderick Brian C Trimmed Its Stake; Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Shareholder Argyll Research Increased Position by $1.34 Million

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 236,447 shares traded or 39.34% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma stated it has 3,675 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 1.22 million shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 2,321 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 0.33% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 30,388 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.03% or 38,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 11,937 shares. 115,200 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. North Star Investment, a Illinois-based fund reported 700 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fin Corporation has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Argyll Lc has invested 14.88% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Virtu Fincl Lc owns 10,718 shares. Engy Income Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 7.57 million shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0.01% or 75,113 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability invested 1.28% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 1,050 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage accumulated 0.14% or 8,897 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 56,322 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.3% or 4,121 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 73,801 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Company reported 559,423 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Adirondack Tru owns 3,528 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett & Communication Inc reported 0.33% stake. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). King Luther Management accumulated 1.17 million shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc holds 0.08% or 30,246 shares in its portfolio. 363,525 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Lc. Atria Investments Ltd, a North Carolina-based fund reported 69,232 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.07% or 4,410 shares. Martin Communications Tn holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 29,087 shares. New York-based American International has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robeco Boston Partners Long Sh (BPIRX) by 33,557 shares to 248,144 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 8,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).