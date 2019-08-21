As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Trimmed Position by $1.04 Million; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Shares Declined While Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Decreased by $1.19 Million Its Position

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $114.68. About 51,992 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 10/04/2018 – MacauDailyTimes: Wynn is said to be selling USD150m of Warhol, Picasso works; 06/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn: Pleased ISS Recommends Wynn Resorts Holders ‘Withhold’ Votes From Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch; 16/04/2018 – Pandera Systems to be a Gold sponsor at Magento Imagine 2018; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – STEPHEN A. WYNN’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $34.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Succeeds in Booting Director From Wynn Resorts Board; 27/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Files Equity Underwriting Agreement With SEC; 19/03/2018 – Steve Wynn’s Attorney Reported Alleged Sexual Misconduct Victim To FBI; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Pay Universal Entertainment $2.6 Billion to Settle Litigation; 22/03/2018 – Steve Wynn Now Owns 7.8% of Wynn Resorts — Filing; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn: ‘Troubled by the Company’s Executive Compensation Practices’

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 19,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 145,346 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 164,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 141,740 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Somerset Tru owns 369 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 0.03% or 1.02 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications holds 6,982 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co has 1.24M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 4,235 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 39,065 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 314,690 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 0.05% or 1,926 shares in its portfolio. 5.96 million are owned by Lone Pine Ltd Liability. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 2,964 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 43,113 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 47,172 shares.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc Cl A (NYSE:BLK) by 1,343 shares to 27,970 shares, valued at $11.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 4,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt has 79,677 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 491,144 shares. Huber Management Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 273,300 shares. Parkwood Limited accumulated 72,347 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP reported 9.47 million shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 28,476 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Cannell Peter B & has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,150 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 168,630 shares. 557,192 are held by Sterling Capital. Cap Mngmt Va holds 4,118 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Godsey Gibb Assocs has 2.5% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Auxier Asset Management has 1.3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 117,462 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 271,061 shares.