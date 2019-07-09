As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $8.49 Million; Hennessy Advisors Increased Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stake by $6.00 Million; Share Price Declined

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 160,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 190,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 12.68 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 831,828 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.54 million, up from 631,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 3.17M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy announces completion of critical electric transmission line; 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 18/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Mobile Energy Solutions® provides uninterrupted natural gas service to New Mexico customers; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Center Point Clinical Services Names Gerald E. Finken New CEO; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint agrees to acquire Vectren; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q EPS 38c

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $122,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 7,400 shares to 88,500 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,800 shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares to 33,015 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.