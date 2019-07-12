As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Eagle Capital Management Decreased Holding by $25.36 Million; Truepoint Decreased Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $15.53 Million as Valuation Rose

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 2.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 478,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 23.54 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26B, down from 24.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 4.45M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.67 billion for 27.08 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81 million. Shares for $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Coombe Gary A also sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 10,898 shares. Trian Fund Ltd Partnership has 40.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36.70M shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 3.11M shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1.71 million are held by Aperio Grp Llc. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.12% or 9,348 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Capital Holding Ltd owns 54,312 shares. Syntal Partners Ltd reported 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical has invested 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Badgley Phelps Bell invested in 1.08% or 171,631 shares. Moreover, Garde Capital has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Catalyst Lc reported 75,000 shares stake. Scotia Cap has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Earnest Prtn Lc holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. 61,676 are owned by Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 87,156 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $89.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.94 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 507,597 shares to 6.21M shares, valued at $1.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 31.62 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 56.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).