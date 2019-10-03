As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Northpointe Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding; Weibo (WB) Stock Declined While Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Lowered by $4.18 Million Its Position

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 20,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 55,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19 million, down from 75,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 7.11 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 97,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 469,716 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.46 million, down from 567,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.38B market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 1.14M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 43,172 shares. First Tru Lp has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 49,981 shares. Bellecapital Limited stated it has 11,465 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Advisory Limited Com owns 242 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 481,512 shares. Citadel Lc has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 69,573 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 14,567 shares in its portfolio. 363,043 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Moreover, Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Com has 0.43% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% stake. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 137 shares. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 8,308 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody Commercial Bank Division invested in 0.01% or 4,825 shares.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.03M for 16.96 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc M Us (NYSE:M) by 28,700 shares to 263,100 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 736,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parthenon Limited Com reported 4,103 shares stake. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,048 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company reported 75,369 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Company has 0.22% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0.09% or 7,914 shares. 7,810 were accumulated by Middleton Ma. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 8,245 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 219,196 shares. Motco holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 115,909 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Com holds 0.01% or 4,833 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 395,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gladius Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 55,150 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.37% stake. Amica Mutual Ins Co has 0.9% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3.32 million shares.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $314.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 3,198 shares to 22,205 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 40,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).