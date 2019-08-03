As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Cut Holding by $2.66 Million; Aew Capital Management LP Has Raised Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Position by $2.89 Million

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 43,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 414,238 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94M, up from 371,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 1.25M shares traded or 27.54% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 50,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 734,259 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.44 million, down from 784,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Gru Limited Company accumulated 24,625 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parkwood Limited holds 0.76% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 72,347 shares. 4,830 were reported by Ntv Asset Ltd Com. Sather Fincl Group reported 2.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amica Retiree Med Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 17,637 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,037 shares. Bbr Prns Lc reported 0.44% stake. Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Com has invested 2.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Gradient Invests Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,594 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 98,132 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 0.05% or 9,566 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar owns 10,602 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Adage Prtn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.06 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Argi Invest Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 9,288 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 17.88M shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Could Amazon Lose the Pentagon JEDI Project? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 47,000 shares to 136,100 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 5,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 256,720 shares in its portfolio. 39,900 are owned by Intact Invest Mngmt. 7,453 were reported by Regions Financial. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation invested 0.02% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0.03% or 3.38 million shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). American Rech & Mngmt Communication stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Strs Ohio invested in 228,761 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 31,553 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 19,136 shares. British Columbia Invest invested in 0.02% or 31,730 shares. 119,000 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) accumulated 32 shares.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Completes $580 Million Refinancing of 100 West 33rd Street – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Announces Equity Awards for New Leadership Group – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE:VNO) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Names Haim Chera Executive Vice President – Head of Retail – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Including the Non-Cash Impairment Charges Related to Topshop at 608 Fifth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.