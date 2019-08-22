As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Violich Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase And Company (JPM) Share Price Rose, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $986,568

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 3.36M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Company (JPM) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 9,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 812,621 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.26M, down from 822,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $109.04. About 5.76 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table)

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 47,410 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Co has 82,613 shares. Chatham Cap Group Inc Inc reported 5,059 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Com reported 53,121 shares stake. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0.1% or 684,360 shares. Lincoln National Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 23,090 shares. Moreover, Horan Capital Advsr Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,551 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 61,941 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability reported 68,024 shares. Hollencrest Management has invested 0.44% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stephens Ar has invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated reported 499,658 shares stake. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 9,566 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 81,319 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl invested 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 7,880 shares to 50,785 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 245,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.22 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.