As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Blume Capital Management Has Cut Position; Cibc World Markets Has Increased Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $1.19 Million

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 34,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 136,677 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, up from 102,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 4.38M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 110,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 16.33M shares traded or 28.94% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 8,275 shares to 32,250 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 8,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.