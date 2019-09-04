As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Cut Its Position; Black Diamond Capital Management Increased Saratoga Invt (SAR) Position by $840,026; Stock Price Declined

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 301,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 494,080 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54M, down from 795,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 10.12 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 77,322 shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.02 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.