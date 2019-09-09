As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Raised Position; As Citi Trends (CTRN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Raised Stake

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 50,613 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 9,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 206,507 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09M, up from 196,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.64M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 32,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 38 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 44,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kestrel Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 1.42% or 158,675 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Gru holds 0% or 140 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.01% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 116,892 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 22,195 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 2,725 shares. Paradigm Cap Management Inc New York reported 869,700 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. 58,534 are held by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,065 shares to 38,172 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,711 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).