As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Violich Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Declined, Quinn Opportunity Partners Increased Stake

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 227,162 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, down from 233,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 120.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 176,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 322,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.29 million, up from 146,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 4.48M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains FY2018 Comparable Sales Growth View 0.5%-1.5%; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Compensation Committee Approves Salary and Bonus for Three Co-Presidents and Others; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom says takeover talks with founding family are over; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Couldn’t Reach Agreement With Family Group on Acceptable Pric; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family group’s take-private offer; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Talks With Family After Failing to Agree on Price

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 804 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Oracle Corp (ORCL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 5,500 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 166,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).