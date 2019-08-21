As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Violich Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Stock Rose While Principal Financial Group Raised by $51.32 Million Its Position

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 342.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 3.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96M, up from 789,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 1.72 million shares traded or 30.62% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.98. About 7.38M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv, Illinois-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 423,440 shares. Citigroup has 202,380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 35,125 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr reported 14,871 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 610,416 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc reported 9,536 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Comerica Bancshares accumulated 362,466 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 109,032 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 272,493 shares. Dean reported 44,395 shares. Honeywell Inc owns 80,465 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 1,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Community Retail Bank Na holds 0% or 355 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 19,746 shares to 64,371 shares, valued at $45.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 44,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sabra settlement with Senior Care Centers gets court approval – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Completes the Sale of 12 Facilities Leased to Genesis; Sells Eight Former CCP Facilities; Redeems 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2018. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sabra Health Care: Bombs Away – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Not Buy This 7.7%-Yielding Healthcare REIT? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2018.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 16,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.