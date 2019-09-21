As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding; Cwm Decreased Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $1.17 Million; Stock Price Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,953 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, down from 74,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52M shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 30,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 220,383 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71 million, down from 250,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 12.84 million shares traded or 71.54% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.78M for 19.78 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.