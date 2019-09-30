As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Cut Position by $326,592; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding by $41.15 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 366.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 311,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 396,727 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.61M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 143,292 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 19,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 7.33M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 271,400 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $81.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 256,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Gru invested in 0% or 6,417 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp invested in 0.22% or 41,500 shares. First Advsr LP reported 33,344 shares stake. Boston has invested 0.16% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.14% stake. Natixis invested in 394,604 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp holds 0% or 6,398 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Capstone Advsr Ltd Com has 132,902 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 107,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc owns 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 115,503 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.21% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 1,331 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Sei Invs Co holds 0.01% or 22,580 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 14,202 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 208,500 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 1.55% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 2.44M shares. Sfmg Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hanson & Doremus Investment reported 1,080 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp holds 5.79% or 8.46M shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Planning Ltd has 77,036 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. International Value Advisers invested 1.47% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hrt Financial holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 421,896 shares. Fil owns 15.73 million shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.42% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amp Capital Investors reported 0.72% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.24% or 10.26 million shares in its portfolio.