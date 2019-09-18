As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Cut by $326,592 Its Stake; As Knowles (KN) Stock Rose, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Upped Its Stake

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 176% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632,000, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 1.29M shares traded or 51.87% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 19,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 9.90M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4,000 shares to 2,160 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $997.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Sts Commodity Index F (USCI) by 10,319 shares to 27,820 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 17,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.