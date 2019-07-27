As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cleararc Capital Decreased Holding; Coty (COTY) Market Valuation Rose While Tobam Has Cut Its Position

Tobam decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 3.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 523,394 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 2.89M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Cybersecurity Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barry Inv Advsr Limited Company invested in 130,455 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advsrs owns 50,507 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Girard Partners Ltd owns 8,862 shares. Guardian Capital Lp holds 1.13% or 155,857 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson has 10,158 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Co accumulated 18,239 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Blackrock holds 184.61 million shares. Factory Mutual Insur, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.62 million shares. 482,664 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mngmt. 1.19 million were reported by Great Lakes Advisors Llc. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 340,587 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Eastern Bank invested in 5,976 shares. Ipswich Invest Company Inc accumulated 12,641 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $533.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 11,034 shares to 37,710 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 337,852 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The, Japan-based fund reported 85,554 shares. Ruffer Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 18.36 million shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 205,089 shares. 1.05M were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Limited. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 236 shares or 0% of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 73,451 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 19,235 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc owns 766,436 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.17% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 15,000 are held by Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co. Andra Ap invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 92,365 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 977,900 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $30.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 34,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.23M for 17.34 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Coty Inc. – COTY – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Coty Announces Turnaround Plan to Better Leverage Its Platform and Step up Performance – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.