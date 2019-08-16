As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Natixis Trimmed by $3.91 Million Its Stake; As Amazon (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Paradigm Financial Advisors Increased Its Stake by $1.09 Million

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 127.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 01/05/2018 – WS Development And PSP Investments Announce Major Office Lease With Amazon In Boston Seaport; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey

Natixis decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 73,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 213,763 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 287,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 11.08M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins round in long-running copyright fight with Google; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ashfield Partners Lc has 2.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,985 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 12,758 shares. 808 were reported by Lenox Wealth Management. Manor Road Capital Prns Ltd has 11.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 38,000 shares. Cornerstone Capital invested in 2,571 shares or 0.76% of the stock. 9,239 were reported by Murphy Cap Mgmt. Guild Inv owns 348 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation holds 111 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Strategic Financial Ser Inc reported 255 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealth Planning Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri reported 2.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,080 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Leisure Capital Management reported 360 shares. 58,227 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 144,000 shares to 272,456 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 22,139 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mai Capital Mgmt accumulated 158,713 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Aspiriant Limited Company reported 15,578 shares. Verity And Verity Lc reported 112,407 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department holds 116,090 shares. Eagle Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 4.79% or 23.54M shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.23% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 11,000 shares. Cordasco holds 0.07% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Limited Liability reported 37,559 shares stake. Moreover, Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp has 0.6% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability owns 186,089 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 4,550 are held by Capital Advsr Limited Ltd Llc.

