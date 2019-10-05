As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Raised Stake by $494,536; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Shelton Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $46.88 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 39.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 8,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 31,185 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, up from 22,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52M shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 24,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.59 million, down from 61,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon tests display ad offering letting Amazon merchants purchase spots across other sites and apps, amid; 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room; 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Consulate Inc invested in 0.23% or 269 shares. Sei Invests Co holds 1.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 231,724 shares. Coatue Management Limited Liability Com owns 271,083 shares or 4.34% of their US portfolio. Headinvest Limited Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 360 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 2.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,751 shares. Newbrook Ltd Partnership reported 28,860 shares or 4.08% of all its holdings. Ent Fin Corporation holds 0.68% or 1,665 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 355 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp has 0.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,539 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Lc has 461 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 585 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 1.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 10,754 shares. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 2.26% or 4,861 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,303 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc accumulated 176,774 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 6,643 shares to 7,303 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,166 shares to 28,043 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,995 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).