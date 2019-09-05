As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Holder Wade G W & Has Lowered Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Essex Financial Services Decreased Its Holding by $2.77 Million as Stock Price Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 14,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 62,661 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $212.38. About 15.83M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 11,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,256 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 24,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 6.21 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 255,828 shares to 427,853 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 18.76 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (NYSE:CODI) by 84,230 shares to 870,621 shares, valued at $13.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.