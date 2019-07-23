As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Holder Bloombergsen Upped Its Position; Family Management Has Upped Its Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $499,800 as Valuation Rose

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 46,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.87M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.52. About 5.01M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 2,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,883 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 7,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $202.26. About 511,744 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,181 shares. Agf Inc reported 345,628 shares stake. Hemenway Trust Com Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Addenda Incorporated reported 98,490 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moneta Group Ltd Company accumulated 16,738 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co accumulated 15.09 million shares. First Financial Corporation In invested 0.81% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pnc Finance Serv Grp Incorporated invested in 5.18 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 842,528 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 48,816 shares or 0.33% of the stock. 32,800 were accumulated by Arcadia Mngmt Mi. Atwood And Palmer Inc accumulated 12,600 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sns Financial Group Inc Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 6,250 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 21,369 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Jefferies Top Growth Stocks to Buy All Have Big-Time Catalysts – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks invested in 0.02% or 5,180 shares. Bluespruce Investments LP has 8.69% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Weybosset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.14% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,350 shares. Kentucky-based Hl Services Lc has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp invested in 0.02% or 226,153 shares. Rech Global Investors holds 1.28M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Maverick holds 0.05% or 20,010 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Bankshares Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,977 shares. Wesbanco State Bank invested in 77,521 shares or 0.68% of the stock. 23,529 are held by Stanley. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 24,806 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Kentucky-based Central National Bank & Trust And Trust Company has invested 0.7% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 101,294 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cannabis stocks slammed after FDA warning to Curaleaf for CBD claims – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/28: (CDMO) (CAMP) (PRGS) (LJPC) (STZ) (BAC) (SRNE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Great Cannabis Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer On Cannabis: Innovative Industrial Won’t ‘Let You Sleep Soundly,’ Constellation A Safer Bet – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Opinion: The Real Reason Canopy Growth’s Co-CEO Bruce Linton Was Fired – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 07, 2019.